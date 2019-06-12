{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Dolores Marcella Naasz, 88, died June 10, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 17, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Naasz, Dolores M.
