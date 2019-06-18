{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Naasz

RAPID CITY | Thomas Howard Naasz was born in Mitchell to Howard and Mary Ann Naasz. Tom and his siblings Julie, Nancy, and Steve grew up in Rapid City.

Throughout his life, Tom demonstrated a love of sports. His greatest love being football. He loved watching football, excelled playing it, and was a dedicated and passionate coach. Tom worked in the banking system in Rapid City and developed numerous personal and professional relationships. He truly lived in a way that demonstrated that the “customer always comes first.”

Tom is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kim; his children, Alyssa and JD; his mother, Mary Ann; and his siblings, Julie, Steve, and Nancy. His dry humor, his love of life, and his unyielding support will be missed.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 19, in the Howard Naasz Gym at Central High School.

A memorial has been established by the family.

Friends may offer condolences at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Naasz, Thomas H.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments