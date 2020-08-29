Nagy, Ashley S.

CUSTER | Ashley Syrena Nagy, 29, died Aug. 24, 2020, in Rapid City.
Ashley was born on March 23, 1991 to Robert and Dawn (Blakley) Nagy in Akron, OH.
She is survived by her son, Isaiah Moad; daughter, Jayden Nagy; father, Bob Nagy; mother, Dawn Nagy; sisters, Krystin Villarreal and Tiffany Lynn; niece, Ecco Nagy; plus numerous other nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. today at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home, with Reverend Dustin Bartlett officiating.
