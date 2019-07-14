RAPID CITY | Virginia Isabelle “Ginny” Nahrgang, 85, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Virginia Isabelle "Ginny" Lee was born on April 8, 1934, to Irwin and Zula (Howie) Lee in Mrs. Lewis’s Maternity Home in Faith. Three siblings followed: brothers, O.B. and Larry, followed by the sister she always wished for, Nancy. Virginia attended school in Elm Springs with her father as her teacher and was very proud of being the best second-grader he had. Of course, she was the only second-grader that year in the country school. After the start of WWII, the family moved to Rapid City where she attended school in Cleghorn Canyon, and later Wilson Elementary and Rapid City High School, where she was a Cobbler cheerleader. Ginny was always outgoing and friendly to everyone she met.
Virginia married Gary Maxwell Teaney in 1952 — the same year she graduated from RCHS. They had three children: Pamela Lee, Ginger Renee, and Ronald Lelan.
Ginny married George Douglas "Doug" Nahrgang in 1972, and gained two stepdaughters: Tina and Tammy. (Yes, she did change her first and last names.)
She was co-owner of Copy Country from 1977 until her retirement in 2001.
Ginny was involved in many organizations throughout her life: PTA, American Cancer Society, Zonta, Toastmasters, National Women in Construction, and her church. She enjoyed camping, water and snow skiing, travel, crafts, china painting, bringing cheer and her winning smile to the Clarkson Assisted Living staff and most of all spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; a brother, O.B.; and her parents.
She leaves behind two daughters, Pamela Teaney Thomas (Doug) and Ginger Teaney (Dan Doney) of Rapid City; a son, Ron Teaney (Cyndi) of Tucson, AZ; two stepdaughters: Tina Dorsey (Tom) of Raleigh, NC, and Tammy Olivas (John) of Fort Collins, CO; eight grandchildren: Renee Haangala, Jacey Napier (Andrew), Chris Barnes, Jordan Thomas (Brooke), Nick Dorsey, Mason Dorsey, Johnathon Olivas (Cortney), and Christina Hines (Aaron); six great-grandchildren: Malaika, Annia, Belita, Andre, Josiah and Taiden; her sister, Nancy Stephenson (Jim); and brother, Larry Lee (the late Mary); and cousins by the dozens.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont, followed immediately by a luncheon. Family graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Nahrgang Scholarship Fund or in Ginny Nahrgang’s name to the local American Cancer Society.
Ginny’s online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
