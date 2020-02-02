Nash, Elizabeth M.

You have free articles remaining.
RAPID CITY | Elizabeth M. "Betty" Nash, 80, died Jan. 31, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Nash, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 6
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.