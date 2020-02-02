Nash, Elizabeth M.
0 entries

Nash, Elizabeth M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth M. "Betty" Nash, 80, died Jan. 31, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Nash, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 6
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
3:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News