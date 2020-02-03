Nash, Elizabeth M.

Betty was born on April 18, 1939 in Mitchell, SD to George and Isea Adamson. She and her four siblings attended school and grew up near Chamberlain. She married William “Bill” Nash on August 23, 1959 and they raised two boys, Bruce and Brad. Betty was a born bookkeeper and worked for PCA Farm Credit until the family moved to Rapid City on June 9, 1972 – the date of the Rapid City flood. A long-time member of the First Congregational Church, Betty was their treasurer for many years. She worked for the Pennington County Soil Conservation Office and she and Bill eventually moved to a ranchette north of town where they enjoyed the rural lifestyle and hosted many gatherings of family and friends.