Nash, Elizabeth M.

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth M. ‘Betty’ Nash, 80, died on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Betty was born on April 18, 1939 in Mitchell, SD to George and Isea Adamson. She and her four siblings attended school and grew up near Chamberlain. She married William “Bill” Nash on August 23, 1959 and they raised two boys, Bruce and Brad. Betty was a born bookkeeper and worked for PCA Farm Credit until the family moved to Rapid City on June 9, 1972 – the date of the Rapid City flood. A long-time member of the First Congregational Church, Betty was their treasurer for many years. She worked for the Pennington County Soil Conservation Office and she and Bill eventually moved to a ranchette north of town where they enjoyed the rural lifestyle and hosted many gatherings of family and friends.
After retirement they enjoyed many vacation cruises with their siblings. Betty moved back into town in 2002 after Bill passed away. She traveled the world with friends and also continued working in various jobs, most recently for the Meals Program at Minneluzahan Senior Center. She was a long-time member of the Red Hat Society and other social groups.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty was a lover of animals and shared her heart with many cats and dogs over the years. She was a generous and loving mother and also a very talented painter. She is survived by one sister, two sons, Bruce (Leisa) Nash, and Brad Nash (Callie Hamilton), one grandson, Ben, and one great granddaughter, Kamilla.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home followed by a cookie and coffee reception at 1:30pm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Service information
1:00PM
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
3:00PM
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.