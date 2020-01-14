Naugle, William
0 entries

Naugle, William

  • 0

CUSTER | William "Bill" Naugle, 75, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News