RAPID CITY | William Edward "Buck" Naumann passed away at the age of 86 on April 16, 2019.
Visitation Thursday, April 25, at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Christian Wake at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, visitation an hour prior.
Memorials suggested to the Black Hills Humane Society or Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
