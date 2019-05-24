BOX ELDER | Barbara Kay Navrisky (Griffin), 64, died Monday, May 20, 2019, from cancer that was unknown. Barb was born Feb. 5, 1955, in Rapid City and was a lifelong area resident.
She worked at Walmart as a customer care associate. She was an avid rock hunter and her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Chyanne (James Munyon); son, Cody (Courtney Battista); sister, Joni Goff; brother, James Griffin; grandchildren, Natalia and Rylie Munyon, Courtlea, Cacen, Caine Navrisky; niece, Brandy (Desmond) Siers; great-nephews, Desmond Siers and Ashton Johnson; and great-nieces, Kaylonie Goff, Imary Siers, Espyn Johnson.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Romie and Grace Rousseau; parents, Rita and Orvil Griffin; husband, Marc Navrisky; brother, Kenneth Griffin; great-niece, Breanna Siers; and great-nephew, Tayo Siers.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at St. Isaac Jogues in Rapid City, with a reception to follow at Mother Butler.
Friends may leave their condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.
