Naylor, Edgar W.

RAPID CITY | Edgar William Naylor, 84, passed away peacefully with family at his side on April 13, 2020 at the Westhills Healthcare Facility in Rapid City.

Edgar was born on September 1, 1935 in Loveland, CO to Ralph and Helen (Cline) Naylor. He grew up in Loveland graduating from Loveland High School in 1953. After graduation he moved with his family to Hill City, SD, where Ed met the love of his life, Marilyn Leone Schoenhard. Ed and Marilyn married in Hill City on November 20, 1955.

In 1956, Ed and Marilyn moved across the state to Vermillion where Ed attended the University of South Dakota. After graduating from USD the family moved to Pierre and Ed worked for the Department of Transportation for five years. Ed and Marilyn made many lifelong friends during their time in Pierre.

In 1965, the family moved to Rapid City and Ed began his career as a State Farm agent partnering with his brother-in-law Rodney Alexander. Ed and Rodney worked together out of a small office behind Baken Park along Rapid Creek for over 31 years, retiring in May 1996.