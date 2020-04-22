Naylor, Edgar W.

RAPID CITY | Edgar William Naylor, 84, passed away peacefully with family at his side on April 13, 2020 at the Westhills Healthcare Facility in Rapid City.
Edgar was born on September 1, 1935 in Loveland, CO to Ralph and Helen (Cline) Naylor. He grew up in Loveland graduating from Loveland High School in 1953. After graduation he moved with his family to Hill City, SD, where Ed met the love of his life, Marilyn Leone Schoenhard. Ed and Marilyn married in Hill City on November 20, 1955.
In 1956, Ed and Marilyn moved across the state to Vermillion where Ed attended the University of South Dakota. After graduating from USD the family moved to Pierre and Ed worked for the Department of Transportation for five years. Ed and Marilyn made many lifelong friends during their time in Pierre.
In 1965, the family moved to Rapid City and Ed began his career as a State Farm agent partnering with his brother-in-law Rodney Alexander. Ed and Rodney worked together out of a small office behind Baken Park along Rapid Creek for over 31 years, retiring in May 1996.
Ed enjoyed bowling, pheasant and deer hunting with family and friends, camping and fishing on Lake Oahe, and attending the numerous activities of his children and grandchildren. Ed was a member of the Rapid City Elks Lodge and a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Ed will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn, daughter Kristina (Ric) Ahern of Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, son Steven (Jane) of Pierre, South Dakota and son Troy (Mary) of Nehalem, Oregon, five grandchildren Brianna Ahern, Jamison (Naquita) Ahern, Emily (David) Naylor, Bryant (Whitney) Naylor and Riley Naylor, three great grandchildren, brother Walter (Sandy) Naylor, sister-in-law Shirley (Rodney) Alexander, sister-in-law, Ginger Morris and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen Naylor, sister, Zethyl Naylor and sister, Eleanor Flint and her husband Leroy, Marilyn’s parents, Virgil and Gertrude Schoenhard, brother-in-law LeRoy Schoenhard, and brother in-law, Jim Morris.
Due to the current national health crisis, and out of concern for the safety and well-being of family, friends, and all others, services will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.