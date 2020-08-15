Naylor, Marilyn L.

Marilyn and Ed spent countless hours together fishing on the Missouri River near Pierre (Lake Oahe was their favorite) and fishing in the streams and lakes in the Black Hills. They shared this passion with their three children and five grandchildren. Known for her wonderful cooking, Marilyn provided delicious meals for family gatherings at her home outside of Rapid City. Marilyn also spent untold hours up in the high country of the Black Hills riding her horses and berry-picking. She had a deep passion for gardening and for painting and also enjoyed playing bridge, camping, hunting and attending the many activities of her children and grandchildren. Marilyn and Ed were longtime members of Calvary Lutheran Church.