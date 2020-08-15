Naylor, Marilyn L.

RAPID CITY | Marilyn Leone (Schoenhard) Naylor, beloved wife of her late husband, Edgar William Naylor, passed away peacefully with family at her side on July 27, 2020, at the Westhills Healthcare Facility in Rapid City.
Marilyn, second oldest of four children, was born June 20, 1937 in Presho to Virgil and Gertrude (Cramer) Schoenhard. Her early childhood was spent on the family farm south of Presho, where her love of the open prairie was instilled at an early age. Her family moved to Rapid City in 1946 and then on to Hill City in 1950, where she graduated from Hill City High School in 1955.
While working at the Sylvan Lake Lodge within Custer State Park in the Black Hills she met the love of her life Edgar Naylor and they were married in Hill City on Nov. 20, 1955.
In 1956, Marilyn and Ed moved to Vermillion, where, with Marilyn’s support, Ed attended the University of South Dakota. After Ed graduated from USD in June 1960 the family moved to Pierre, where Marilyn worked a variety of jobs and Ed was employed by the SD Department of Transportation. Marilyn and Ed made many lifelong friends during their time in Pierre.
In 1965 the family moved to Rapid City. Marilyn spent her 55 years in Rapid City primarily as a homemaker and devoted mother to her children and grandchildren and working various jobs while Ed pursued a career as a State Farm insurance agent, both retiring in 1996. Marilyn and Ed were happily married for 64 wonderful years.
Marilyn and Ed spent countless hours together fishing on the Missouri River near Pierre (Lake Oahe was their favorite) and fishing in the streams and lakes in the Black Hills. They shared this passion with their three children and five grandchildren. Known for her wonderful cooking, Marilyn provided delicious meals for family gatherings at her home outside of Rapid City. Marilyn also spent untold hours up in the high country of the Black Hills riding her horses and berry-picking. She had a deep passion for gardening and for painting and also enjoyed playing bridge, camping, hunting and attending the many activities of her children and grandchildren. Marilyn and Ed were longtime members of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Marilyn will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kristina Ahern of Maiden Rock, WI; sons, Steven (Jane) of Pierre, and Troy (Mary) of Nehalem, OR; five grandchildren: Brianna Ahern, Jameson (Naquita) Ahern, Emily (David) Naylor, Bryant (Whitney) Naylor and Riley Naylor; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Rodney) Alexander and Virginia Morris; brother in-law, Walter (Sandy) Naylor; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by the caring and devoted staff at Westhills Village.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar on April 13, 2020; son in-law, Ric Ahern; her parents, Virgil & Gertrude Schoenhard; brother, LeRoy; brother in-law, Jim Morris; Ed’s parents, Ralph and Helen Naylor; sister-in-law, Zethyl Naylor; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Flint and her husband Leroy.
Due to the current national health crisis and out of concern for the safety and well-being of family, friends, and all others, services will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
