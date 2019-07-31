{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Alverda C. Neary, 102, died July 29, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Christian Wake Service and Rosary on Aug. 2, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Events

Aug 2
Visitation
Friday, August 2, 2019
5:00PM-6:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
