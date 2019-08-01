RAPID CITY | Alverda C. Neary, 102, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Alverda was born on August 26, 1916, near Dell Rapids, the daughter of Matt and Anna Mergen. She was the 10th of 12 children. She grew up on a farm north of Dell Rapids and attended country school.
Alverda ventured off to Lead, where she met and later married Leonard Neary on Oct. 24, 1938. They made their home in Lead and raised three children there. Alverda owned and operated the Stylist Beauty Salon in Lead. In 1961, they moved to Rapid City where she continued the Stylist Salon. Following that career, she then worked at Rapid City Regional Hospital as a ECG Technician. For the last 21 years, she was a resident of Westhills Village and Westhills Assisted Living.
Alverda was known for her cinnamon rolls, lemon meringue pie and angel food cake which she shared with all. An avid card player, she could hear a deck of cards shuffling a block away.
She lived a life full of adventure and travel and will be missed by many.
Alverda was a 60-year member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Nancy), New Meadows, ID; son, Richard (Donna), Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Mary Lou (Patrick) Corts, Missoula, MT; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Christian Wake Service and Rosary at 7 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with Fr. Matt Fallgren presiding. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
