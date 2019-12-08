HASTINGS, Minn. | Patricia A. Needham passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home in Hastings, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wayne Needham; her parents, Gladys (Hollister) and Ralph Kinney; brother, Craig Kinney; and grandchildren, Philip Wayne Needham, Stephan Cedarbloom, and Tiffany Harris. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Melodie) Needham of Dresser, WI, Clayton (Liz) Needham of Tigasville, FL, and Dana (Jim) Cedarbloom of Hastings, MN; her sister, Claudette (Butch) Holzmer of South St. Paul; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Pat's life from noon to 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., in Hastings. Sharing of memories will be encouraged during the gathering so please think of your favorite story about Pat to share.
