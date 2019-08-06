{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mark Robert Nefzger, 53, died Aug. 2, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother, Beverly. He is survived by his three children, Olivia, Calvin and Charlie; his brother, John; and sister, Mary Beth.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Nefzger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments