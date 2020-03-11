Nefzger, Olivia V.
0 entries

Nefzger, Olivia V.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Olivia V. Nefzger, 22, died March 8, 2020.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Olivia Nefzger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News