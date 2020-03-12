Nefzger, Olivia V.
Nefzger, Olivia V.

RAPID CITY | Olivia V. Nefzger, 22, died March 8, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:00AM
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 13
Time of Sharing
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 13
Graveside Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:30PM
Mt View Cemetery
1901 Mt View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
