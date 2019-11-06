{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Nelin

LEAD | Richard “Dick” Nelin, 72, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fort Meade, SD.

Dick was born in Deadwood, SD, on May 31, 1947, to Fred and Edith (Aspen) Nelin. He grew up and attended school in Lead. Dick worked various jobs in the Leadeadwood area.

He married Nancy Schneider on May 16, 1999, at Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park.

Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Michelle Nelin-Maruani; son, Dan Nelin; four grandchildren; and former spouse, LeAnn Olson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edith Nelin.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Military honors will be rendered by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the US Navy.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Nelin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments