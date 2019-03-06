MESA, Ariz. | Jesus opened his arms and called Betty (Smithburg) Nelson home on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Mesa. She was 86.
Betty was born July 28, 1932, to Gus (August) and Garnett Smithburg at home in Genoa, CO. She was the youngest of eight children. She went to a country school in Genoa, where she was, for many of those years, the only student in her grade. She had ambitions to become a nurse as a child and she would have been very good in that field as she will always be remembered for her compassion for others. She graduated from high school in Genoa in 1950 and maintained friendships from her school days throughout her entire life. There were very few high school reunions that she missed.
Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, Bryce, at a dance and in April 1953, they married. Betty and Bryce would have celebrated 66 years of marriage in 42 days. The first year of their marriage was spent in Fort Smith, AR, where she worked in an insurance office while Bryce trained in the Army. She went back to Colorado when Bryce was deployed to Korea. She wrote him every day. Four children were born into their loving marriage: Nancy, Linda, Scott and Craig. Tragically Nancy was taken to heaven just one day after she was born. Now Betty is able to hold Nancy and give her the love that she gave to her three children on Earth.
Through the years, Betty was a staunch supporter of 4-H, rodeos, school experiences and being “Mom” to all of the kids’ friends. Betty and Bryce were the best example of Christ’s love on Earth. They were partners, friends, parents, and leaders. Betty’s goal as a wife was to be loving and supportive and she far exceeded that goal in every way. Betty’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys! Her face would light up when she got to spend time with them and she always devoted her attention to them making them feel like they were the most important things when they were around her.
Special times were when she was spending time with the family and it made her so happy to be around her family whether it was at family reunions at the farm in Last Chance, CO, or in the park in Arriba, CO, or on vacation at the beach in Cozumel, Mexico. Holidays and birthdays were also very important and were celebrated with enthusiasm.
Betty was very active in her churches. For the last 45 years First United Methodist Church was her church home and during the time they spent in Mesa, they enjoyed attending Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. In Rapid City, she was the head of the wedding committee, followed by being co-chairman of the funeral committee. When that grew to be too hard she established the Prayer Shawl Ministry, a group of ladies who knitted shawls and prayed for the recipients of those shawls. The Neighborhood Bible Study was started by Betty in 1979 and ran until 2015. Many ladies were blessed by this ministry.
Betty and Bryce moved into WestHills Village in December 2017. They spent their winters in Mesa for the last 10 years.
She will be missed by all, but her loving spirit lives on in all that knew her. Thankful for having shared her life are her husband, Bryce, Rapid City; children, Linda (Keith) Norman, Hermosa, Scott (Sherry) Nelson, Rapid City, and Craig (Pam) Nelson, Hermosa; grandchildren, Nichole Martinez, Rapid City, Chace Nelson, Rapid City, and Stacey (Jamie) Schrupp, St. Augusta, MN; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ava, and Asher Martinez, Rapid City, and Elliott and Oliver Schrupp, St. Augusta; sister-in-law, Elaine Smithburg; brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Kendal) Nelson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her seven brothers and sisters; and her precious baby Nancy.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at First United Methodist Church.
Memorials have been established for the Rapid City Shriner’s Hospital travel fund and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
