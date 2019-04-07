WILLISTON, N.D. | Cheryl J. Nelson, 73, passed away on Sunday Afternoon, March 31, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot.
Cheryl Jean Wang was born June 7, 1945, to Nelle M. (Johnson) and Gilman S. Wang in Williston. On June 12, 1964, she married Doug Nelson at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Together they had two children, Kim and Kyle. During their marriage, they lived in many places starting in Williston, Farmington, NM, Grand Forks, ND, International Falls, MN, Thief River Falls, MN, Bemidji, MN, and finally ending back in Williston.
Cheryl had many jobs over the years from being a court transcriptionist to working for a phone company, but her pride and joy was CJ’s Fashions in Williston, with her husband Doug from 1988–1999 and seeing all the smiling faces that came into the store every day.
Cheryl was a member of the Women of the Moose, enjoyed bowling, being at the Sturgis race track watching Doug and her grandchildren Arianna and Cody drag race, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren. Cheryl enjoyed going out with her dinner friends every night.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Kim Nelson and husband, Curt; son, Kyle Nelson and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica Nelson, and their daughters, Jasmine and Mira, Christopher Nelson and significant other, Kailli Soderman, Brooke and Kenyon Tader, Dustin Nelson and girlfriend, Becca Frederick, Arianna Nelson, Cody Nelson, Ashley and Kenneth Cornelius and their daughters, Kelly and Evelyn, Gavin and Sydnee Adams and their daughter, Saaronee, Keeley Adams and fiancé, Lucas Anderson, and Devin Lee; her faithful companion, Shadow; “son” Scott Haugen; and her dinner friends.
She was preceded in by her husband, Doug; her parents, Nelle and Gilman Wang; and her in-laws, Helen and Willard Nelson.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday. A family service, open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 9, at First Lutheran Church in Williston, with the Rev. Brian Knutson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to visit eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Cheryl or leave condolences for her family.
