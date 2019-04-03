Try 3 months for $3

WILLISTON, N.D. | Cheryl J. Nelson, 73, passed away on Sunday afternoon, March 31, 2019, at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot, surrounded by her family.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home. A family service, open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at First Lutheran Church in Williston, with viewing one hour prior. The Rev. Brian Knutson will officiate. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of plants or flowers, Cheryl’s family requests that memorials be given to the Mondak Animal Rescue, PO Box 1572, Williston, ND 58802-1572.

Friends are welcome to visit eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Cheryl, leave condolences for her family or view the full obituary notice.

