WILLISTON, N.D. | Cheryl J. Nelson, 73, passed away on Sunday afternoon, March 31, 2019, at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot, surrounded by her family.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home. A family service, open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at First Lutheran Church in Williston, with viewing one hour prior. The Rev. Brian Knutson will officiate. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of plants or flowers, Cheryl’s family requests that memorials be given to the Mondak Animal Rescue, PO Box 1572, Williston, ND 58802-1572.
Friends are welcome to visit eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Cheryl, leave condolences for her family or view the full obituary notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.