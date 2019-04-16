RAPID CITY | Dennis Leroy Nelson, 84, was born July 23, 1934, and passed April 10, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Julie Norwood officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Dennis requested in lieu of flowers to please donate to the Cardiac Services at Regional Health — Regional Health Foundation, % Dennis Nelson, PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709-6000 or online at regionalhealth.com/donate. Please include contact information on any cards to be received by family that Thank You cards may be sent.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
