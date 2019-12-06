{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Elener Nelson, 103, died Nov. 29, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

