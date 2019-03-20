Try 3 months for $3

BUFFALO | Elsie Nelson, 97, died March 16, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 22, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. 

Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. March 23, at the church. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

