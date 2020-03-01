Nelson, Gloria J.
Nelson, Gloria J.

Gloria Nelson

RAPID CITY | Gloria Jean Nelson, 84, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, with her family by her side.

Gloria was born July 17, 1935, in Lead to Omer and Florence Moorhead. The family later moved to Spearfish where Gloria graduated from Spearfish High School in 1953 and then attended Black Hills State College. Gloria taught third grade for one year while living in Riverton, WY, before marrying James S. Nelson III in Rapid City on June 17, 1956.

After her marriage to James Nelson, Gloria taught 4th grade students in the Gayville Elementary School while her husband, Jim, attended and graduated from Law School at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, in June 1959. Thereafter, she was an “Army Wife” with Jim while he served three years in the Army.

In 1962, Gloria and her husband moved to Rapid City where they have lived the past 58 amazing years raising their family.

In addition to raising four children, Gloria loved to paint, fish, ski, golf, knit, and attend her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She enjoyed traveling as a tourist with her husband. She loved gardening, and watching and feeding birds, especially bluebirds.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 64 years, James III; four children and their spouses: Christine and Kent Christopherson of Rapid City, James S. Nelson IV of Rapid City, Elizabeth and Greg Goeken of Las Vegas, NV, and Jennifer Sartorius of Rapid City; seven grandchildren: Garrett, Lisa, Mandy, James V, Hunter, Ruger, and Mason; a great-grandchild, James VI (and two more on the way); as well as many nieces, nephews friends and relatives.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral services celebrating Gloria’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at the First United Methodist Church. Lunch and refreshments will follow the service at the church. Interment will be at the Rapid City Mountain View Cemetery.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM
First United Methodist Church
620 Kansas City Street
Rapid City, SD 56701
Mar 6
Luncheon
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
620 Kansas City Street
Rapid City, SD 56701
Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:30PM
Mt View Cemetery
1901 Mt View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
