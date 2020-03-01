Nelson, Gloria J.

RAPID CITY | Gloria Jean Nelson, 84, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, with her family by her side.

Gloria was born July 17, 1935, in Lead to Omer and Florence Moorhead. The family later moved to Spearfish where Gloria graduated from Spearfish High School in 1953 and then attended Black Hills State College. Gloria taught third grade for one year while living in Riverton, WY, before marrying James S. Nelson III in Rapid City on June 17, 1956.

After her marriage to James Nelson, Gloria taught 4th grade students in the Gayville Elementary School while her husband, Jim, attended and graduated from Law School at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, in June 1959. Thereafter, she was an “Army Wife” with Jim while he served three years in the Army.

In 1962, Gloria and her husband moved to Rapid City where they have lived the past 58 amazing years raising their family.

In addition to raising four children, Gloria loved to paint, fish, ski, golf, knit, and attend her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She enjoyed traveling as a tourist with her husband. She loved gardening, and watching and feeding birds, especially bluebirds.