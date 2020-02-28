Nelson, Gloria J.
0 entries

Nelson, Gloria J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Gloria Jean Nelson, 84, died Feb. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News