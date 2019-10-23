{{featured_button_text}}

UPTON, Wyo. | Jainnean "Jimmie" Nelson, 90, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 25, at the Upton Elementary School.

Meridian Mortuary of Newcastle

