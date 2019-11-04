{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Kathy A. Nelson, 60, died Nov. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 6, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, at the American Legion Hall.

Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

