Nelson, Kaye A.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. | Kaye (Henry) Nelson, 76, formerly of Huron, SD, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Carteret Health Care Center in Morehead City.

Kaye Annette Henry was born July 15, 1943. She married Phillip Nelson August 31, 1963, in Huron and years later they divorced.

Kaye is survived by daughters, Christi (Scott) Maxwell, Raleigh, NC, and Wendi Denny, Chapel Hill, NC; son, David Nelson, Myrtle Beach, SC; numerous grandchildren; and sisters, Marilyn (Lowell) Arwood, Fairfax Station, VA, Gayle Black, Rapid City, SD, and Gloria (Ray) Kester, Upton, WY.

Munden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.