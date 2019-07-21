{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Marion Nelson, 95, died April 12, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on July 26, at the United Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Rush Funeral Home 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Nelson, Marion
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments