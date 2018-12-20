Try 1 month for 99¢

LUCAS | Wesley Nelson, 87, died Dec. 16, 2018, and Lena Nelson, 83, died Dec. 14, 2018.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Dec. 21, at the Lucas Baptist Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22, at the church. Burial will be in the Lucas Cemetery.

Clausen Funeral Home

