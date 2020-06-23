Nemec, Jerry
Nemec, Jerry

MIDLAND | Jerry Nemec, 78, died June 21, 2020.

Private services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at St. William Catholic Church, with live-streaming available at the funeral home website. Burial will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

