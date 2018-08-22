NEW UNDERWOOD | Marvin Odean Ness passed away Aug. 18, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital due to complications from a long battle with dementia. Marvin was born to BG “Tophy” and Hilda (Behrns) Ness on Dec. 13, 1938, in a private home in Chamberlain. He lived on a ranch north of Pukwana on Crow Creek where he made lifelong friends and learned to work. He attended a country school at Shelby which was three miles away. When he wasn’t driven to school he would walk, ride his bike, or ride a horse to get there. The family moved to a ranch north of Caputa in May 1949. He finished grade school at Engdahl #51. While living in this area, there was not another young boy in the community, because of this, his parents let him go to a show at the REX Theater every Saturday.
He attended high school in New Underwood but had too much energy and school was not for him, so he dropped out after his junior year to go to work. He later received his GED.
Marvin married Carol (Loftus) Ness on Aug. 1, 1957. Marvin and Carol had four children, Clint Ness of New Underwood, Kristy (Bruce) Engle of Rapid City, Dallas Ness of Rapid City, and Loni (Monte) Reichert of New Underwood.
Marvin’s first job after marriage was working as a ranch hand for the Anderson Ranch in Rapid Valley. He then drove a milk truck for George Bills and started his bricklayer/masonry work which he did for several years. On a few jobs, he was able to work alongside his brother, Bernie, and nephews, Chuck and Carl. On one particular job, it was so hot the back of Marvin’s neck was sun burning so he hung a handkerchief from his hard hat earning him the name Sheik. He enjoyed working as a ranch hand part-time on the Clyde Coomes Ranch located east of Caputa. He became a Surge milking equipment businessman with a short move to Minnesota and even earned an expense paid trip to Hawaii.
After returning from Minnesota he started a Grade A Dairy in New Underwood. He would travel back east to purchase Holstein cattle which he would bring back to sell or trade to local dairies. His friends never knew when they would go out to do chores if they would find a new cow in their corral whether they thought they needed one or not. Marvin even tried his luck with a used car lot in Wall. Later years found him driving a truck for close to 10 years for Moyle Petroleum alongside both his sons, Clint and Dallas, son in law, Monte, and brother, Rod.
As you can see he had many interests and loved the gamble of trying new things. He loved the challenge of getting down in a hole and then digging himself out. Marvin never had time to sit long before he was off working on his next idea. But above all and most importantly, Marvin loved his family.
Marvin is survived by his four children; six grandchildren Sarah (James) Sullivan of Rapid City, Karah (Byron) Booth of Veterans, WY, Clayton (Cris) Ness of Rapid City, Marissa (Jake) Duprel of Piedmont, Lacey (Emmit) Dickschat of Hermosa, and Radley Reichert of New Underwood; great-grandchildren Kaden, Elijah and Liam Sullivan of Rapid City, Spencer, McKenzie and Brooklyn Booth of Veterans, WY, Summer, Keira, Sydnie and Finn Ness of Rapid City, Abby Duprel of Piedmont and Addison Dickschat of Hermosa; siblings Mit (Guyla) Ness of Sturgis, Bernie Ness of Caputa, Judy (Carl) Knuppe of New Underwood and Bonnie (Donnie) Hackens of New Underwood; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents; younger brother Rodney Ness; and grandson Brady Ness.
There will be a reception and time together to celebrate his life and share memories at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the New Underwood Community Center.
