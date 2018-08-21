Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NEW UNDERWOOD | Marvin O. Ness, 79, died Aug. 16, 2018.

A memorial luncheon will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, at the New Underwood Community Center.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

