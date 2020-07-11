Neu, Lila R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWERS BEACH, Del. | Lila Ruth (Thompson) Neu, 86, passed away July 4, 2020 in Bowers Beach.

Lila was born August 24, 1933 in Brighton, WI. She was a graduate of Kenosha Rural Public Schools in 1951. She married the love of her life, George Neu, at Saint Mary's Church in Kenosha, WI. She became a supportive Air Force wife when George enlisted in 1953. The couple moved to Rapid City, SD, later that same year.

Lila was active with the Black Hills Girl Scout organization serving as a Troop Leader, Camp Leader, and served on the Scouting council. She carried that spirit with her, serving as a council member on the Red Lands Girl Scout Council of Oklahoma. She volunteered in support of VFW Post 9969, Del City, OK. An avid supporter of Ellsworth Air Force Base, Lila volunteered with the 44th Minute Man Missile Wing and the 28th Bomb Wing reunions.

Lila is survived by her daughters, Susan (William) Bradford of Rapid City and Francine (David) Russell of Bowers Beach; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City, with visitation one hour prior. A private burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

