Neu, Lila R.

FREDERICA, Del. | Lila R. Neu, 86, died July 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

