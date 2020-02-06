Neumeyer, Earl
Neumeyer, Earl

BELLE FOURCHE | Earl Neumeyer, 94, died Feb. 3, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron.

Service information

Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
St. James Lutheran Church
1100 Stanley Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
