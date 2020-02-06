Neumeyer, Earl

You have free articles remaining.
BELLE FOURCHE | Earl Neumeyer, 94, died Feb. 3, 2020.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron.
To send flowers to the family of Earl Neumeyer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. James Lutheran Church
1100 Stanley Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
1100 Stanley Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.