Neve, Charles E.
Neve, Charles E.

Charles Neve

MITCHELL | Charles Edgar Neve, 85, peacefully passed on Aug. 31, 2020 in his home.

Chuck is survived by his children: Charles A. (Christina) Neve of Rapid City, Robert (Della) Neve of Denver, CO, Donald (Marthasue) Neve of League City, TX, Michael (Linda) Neve of Salem, Valerie (Danny) Anderson of Mitchell, Rocky Jorgensen of Lemmon, Wade Jorgensen of Watertown, and Dawn Bohlmann of Groton, SD, 20 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Thompson of Sioux Falls.

He was preceded in death by both his wives, Ruth (1978) and Milly (2012), his daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Blasy (2011), his parents, his brothers, Fred Jr Neve and Jerry Neve, and his sister Dorothy Clyde.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church with family present one hour prior to the service to greet friends.

Heritage Funeral Home

