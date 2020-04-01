Neville, Kenny
Neville, Kenny

PHILIP | Kenny Neville, 68, died March 27, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 3, at the United Church, with live streaming available at the Rush Funeral Home website.

 

