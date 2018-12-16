Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Auraville Newman, 96, died on Aug. 30, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

the life of: Newman, Auraville
