Claudette Newman

RAPID CITY | Claudette Ellen Newman, 86, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by family at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

She was born Oct. 24, 1932, to Herbert and Lillian Zaiser in Sanborn, IA. The family moved to Deadwood in 1938. Claudette attended school in Deadwood and graduated from Deadwood High School in 1951.

She married the love of her life, Leonard A. Newman, on Jan. 26, 1952, in Deadwood. They moved to Rapid City in 1953.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leonard A. (P-Nuts) Newman; her five children: Terry Newman and Carol Swanson, Rapid City, Karen (Rick) Schumacher, Rockerville, Bill (Celia) Newman, Indianapolis, Lillian (Ken) Chisolm, Denver; nine grandchildren: Jason and Amanda Wolff, Jackie Schumacher, Stephanie Reed, John, Melissa and Christian Chisolm, Rhiannon and Rachel Newman; two great-grandchildren: Calvin and Griffen Wolff; her sister, June Fish; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, La Verne Zaiser.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to The Nature Conservancy (TNC.org) or the Humane Society of the Black Hills (HSBH.org).

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Newman, Claudette E.
