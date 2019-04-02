Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Claudette E. Newman, 86, died March 31, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 4 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Newman, Cluadette E.
