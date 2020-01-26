Newman, Leonard A.

RAPID CITY | Leonard A. Newman, 89, died Jan. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.