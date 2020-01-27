Newman, Leonard A.

RAPID CITY | Leonard Alfred “P-Nuts” Newman, 89, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 21, 1930, to Frank Edgar and Elna Claire (Harvey) Newman in Sundance, WY. He attended school in Deadwood and graduated from Deadwood High School in 1949.
He married the love of his life, Claudette, on Jan. 26, 1952, in Deadwood. They moved to Rapid City in 1953.
He enjoyed a 29-year career at Black Hills Power and Light, retiring from the company in 1978. While still employed at Black Hills Power, he also opened and ran Newman’s Liquor and several bars in the Rapid City area. He continued on with this venture after retiring from Black Hills Power, owning and running The Silver Spur, The Blue Onion, The Black Hawk Lounge, and The Brass Rail Lounge.
He enjoyed taking part in local civic organizations, participating in the Jaycees, the Noon Optimist club and Toastmasters. He enjoyed trap shooting and was a member of the Rapid City Trap Club. In his later years, he enjoyed geocaching with his kids in the Black Hills that he loved.
Some of his family’s fondest memories are of his quick wit, his sense of humor, and the stories he would tell about his childhood, his time in the polio ward in Hot Springs, and his time with Black Hills Power and the friendships he made there.
He is survived by his five children: Terry Newman and Carol Swanson, Rapid City, Karen (Rick) Schumacher, Rockerville, Bill (Celia) Newman, Indianapolis, Lillian (Ken) Chisolm, Denver; nine grandchildren: Jason (Bethany) and Amanda Wolff, Jackie Schumacher, Stephanie Reed, John, Melissa and Christian Chisolm, Rhiannon and Rachel Newman; two great-grandchildren: Calvin and Griffin Wolff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents, 4 brothers, Clair “Chuck” Newman, George “Rusty” Newman, Howard Newman, and Ray Newman, and 2 sisters, Elna Jean Truman and Norma Newman.
Services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral home, with visitation Monday, January 27 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery.
