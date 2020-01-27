Newman, Leonard A.

RAPID CITY | Leonard Alfred “P-Nuts” Newman, 89, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born Sept. 21, 1930, to Frank Edgar and Elna Claire (Harvey) Newman in Sundance, WY. He attended school in Deadwood and graduated from Deadwood High School in 1949.

He married the love of his life, Claudette, on Jan. 26, 1952, in Deadwood. They moved to Rapid City in 1953.

He enjoyed a 29-year career at Black Hills Power and Light, retiring from the company in 1978. While still employed at Black Hills Power, he also opened and ran Newman’s Liquor and several bars in the Rapid City area. He continued on with this venture after retiring from Black Hills Power, owning and running The Silver Spur, The Blue Onion, The Black Hawk Lounge, and The Brass Rail Lounge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He enjoyed taking part in local civic organizations, participating in the Jaycees, the Noon Optimist club and Toastmasters. He enjoyed trap shooting and was a member of the Rapid City Trap Club. In his later years, he enjoyed geocaching with his kids in the Black Hills that he loved.