OKLAHOMA CITY | Donald L. Niebrugge passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born August 9, 1932, in Huron SD.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Joens); his children Dale Duke (Mike), Lisa Williams (John), and Donny (Joey); as well as grandchildren Michael, Jeffrey, and Courtney Duke, Jake and Cole Williams, and DJ, Lindsey, and Teague Niebrugge; and great-grandchild, Michael Allen Duke.
