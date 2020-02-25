Niedermyer, Harlan L.
HOT SPRINGS | Harlan Louis Niedermyer, 101, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Pine Hills Retirement Community.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home 

