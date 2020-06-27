Niehaus, Mary V.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary Virginia Griffis Blair Niehaus, 79, was born in Edgemont, SD on May 25, 1941 to Everett and Katherine (Russell) Griffis. She died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City. She spent her early life in Edgemont graduating with honors from the local high school. She married William Blair on May 24, 1959.

She was employed as Associate Editor of the Edgemont Herald Tribune and served as correspondent from the Rapid City Journal. She spent two years employed at the Black Hills Army Depot until it closed. She then moved with her children to Rapid City and worked as a life insurance agent for Lincoln National Life and New York Life.

She worked for Sears for nearly 12 years where she met and married William Vincent Niehaus on September 10, 1983. She then returned to school and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Black Hills State University. She worked for the Department of Social Services and Pennington County Drug and Alcohol.

She is survived by her children, Robert and Becky Blair, Hagerstown, IN; Kelly and Jeff Myrlie, Rock Rapid, IA; Tom and Sharon Blair, Greenwood, DE and Cindy and Tim Hulla, Boise, ID; four grandchildren; her sister Linda and Ron Parsons, New Underwood, and her brother Bill and Jeri Griffis, Ft. Lipton, CO.