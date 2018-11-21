RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. | Richard Dwight “Whitey” Nielsen was born April 29, 1967, to Richard and Judy (Smith) Nielsen, in Buffalo, WY, where he also grew up. After he graduated high school in Buffalo in 1985, he moved to Rapid City, SD, to work in the construction industry for Rapid Construction. This is where he met his best friend Matt, who proceeds him in death, and Matt’s father Steve Van Houten.
Dwight and Theresa (Penticoff) Green met in 1995, shortly before he joined her in California with her three children, Tabitha, Trista, and Anthony "Tony". Dwight led an active life. He along, with Theresa and the children, spent their time camping and boating with friends. Dwight was involved with the children’s schooling and activities, like the girls’ softball teams and helping Tony achieve his Eagle Scout Merit for Boy Scouts. If there was a free moment, Dwight enjoyed riding his Harley; often sharing his greatest memories of rides with Theresa to Mexico and Sturgis, SD.
Dwight was hard working man, who expected everyone else to be as well and wouldn’t accept anything less. When he moved to California in 1996, he worked for Bill Decker at Vance Corporation, doing road construction as a Foreman. Familiar job sites include the Ontario Mills and Day Creek Blvd. Dwight later went on to work for Jimco Construction, rerailing train derailments. He loved working and getting his family involved, teaching them invaluable life skills.
In 2007, his diabetes, an illness he had been managing since he was a teenager, started to take a toll on his health. He was placed on dialysis four days a week at Garey Dialysis in Pomona, CA. Even though he could no longer work, it didn’t mean he was any less active and he became the Foreman for his family. He became a chauffeur to the grandkids, Isabella, Leilani, Dylan and Ryan, getting them to and from school and helping them with schoolwork. He was an alarm clock for friends and family nationwide, making sure everyone got up on time.
By October 2018, the 11 years on dialysis had weakened his health immensely. He battled and fought his illness and often with doctors and nursing staff. He was determined not to lose. It became his decision to finish his final days at home with the ones he loved. Richard Dwight Nielsen was guided Home on Nov. 5, 2018, by his younger brother Irvin Nielsen, who passed last year.
He is survived by: Theresa Green, children Tabitha Green with Michael Milhiser, children Isabella and Leilani Gonzales, Trista Green and Jason Archibald and children Dylan and Ryan, Tony and Samantha Green and daughter Victoria; his parents, Richard and Judy Nielsen; brother, Donnie Nielsen and wife Penny of Casper, WY, children Kerry, Daylene, Jeff, Kayla, Josh and their families; sister, Eileen Lopez and Tony Nelson of Sheridan, WY, children Kassandra Wohlbrandt, Kayla Michelena and family, Jolene Rodriguez and family, and Cheyenne Lopez; brother, Neil Nielsen and wife Michelle of Rapid City, children Kylar and Tia. He will also be missed by Maysel, Jeanie, Marla, Mary, Bruce, Bob, and Craig Penticoff and their families and by many great friends.
Memorial services were held at the First United Methodist Church of Ontario, 918 N. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, CA. Interment will be at a later date at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.