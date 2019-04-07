Try 3 months for $3
Ruth Nielsen

RAPID CITY | Ruth E. Nielsen, 102, passed away on March 31, 2019, at The Legacy Living & Rehab Center in Gillette, WY.

Ruth was born on May 12, 1916, to Louis and Lizzie (Hansen) Knudsen in rural Dakota County, Nebraska. In 2016, she moved to Gillette after falling and breaking her hip.

She is survived by one son, James Nielsen (wife, Char) of Gillette; three grandchildren, Sheila, Thomas and Michael (wife, Jeannine); six great-grandchildren, Kyle, Nathan, Joseph, Ella, Maya and Esme; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen; son, Kenneth Nielsen; four brothers, Arnold, Alton, Clarence “C.V.” and an infant brother; and three sisters, Della Peters, Elsie Runn, and an infant sister, Edna Knudsen.

Ruth’s wishes were to be cremated and ashes buried in Aberdeen beside her husband. Inurnment will take place in Aberdeen at a later date.

Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Nielsen, Ruth E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments