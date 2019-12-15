PIEDMONT, S.C. | Sandra "Sandi" Nadine Nighbert, 71, wife of Wayne Nighbert Sr., of Piedmont, SC, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Born in Pierre, SD, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Pauline Galles. Sandi spent her life's work as a civil servant for the US government as a Financial Analyst, Branch Chief. She was also a faithful member of Immaculate Conception-St. Joseph Church in Leavenworth, KS.
In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by three children, Wayne Nighbert Jr. (Laurie), Shawn Nighbert (Johanna), and Chad Nighbert (Angela); 12 grandchildren, Samantha Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Amanda McClellan, Cassandra "Cassi" Wagner, Karla Nighbert, Freya Nighbert, Reese Nighbert, Colby Nighbert, Audrey Nighbert, Lydia Johnson, Isaac Johnson, and Abigail Johnson; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Les Galles, Tony Galles and Steve Galles; and two sisters, Sue Bennett and Patti Henn.
In addition to her parents, Sandi was preceded in death by her daughter, Candi Wagner; a son-in-law, James Wagner; a brother, Tim Galles; and a sister, Judy Mills.
The Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 11:45 a.m. The memorial service will be held at noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Condolences may made to the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com.
