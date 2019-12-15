{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Nighbert

PIEDMONT, S.C. | Sandra "Sandi" Nadine Nighbert, 71, wife of Wayne Nighbert Sr., of Piedmont, SC, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Born in Pierre, SD, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Pauline Galles. Sandi spent her life's work as a civil servant for the US government as a Financial Analyst, Branch Chief. She was also a faithful member of Immaculate Conception-St. Joseph Church in Leavenworth, KS.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by three children, Wayne Nighbert Jr. (Laurie), Shawn Nighbert (Johanna), and Chad Nighbert (Angela); 12 grandchildren, Samantha Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Amanda McClellan, Cassandra "Cassi" Wagner, Karla Nighbert, Freya Nighbert, Reese Nighbert, Colby Nighbert, Audrey Nighbert, Lydia Johnson, Isaac Johnson, and Abigail Johnson; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Les Galles, Tony Galles and Steve Galles; and two sisters, Sue Bennett and Patti Henn.

In addition to her parents, Sandi was preceded in death by her daughter, Candi Wagner; a son-in-law, James Wagner; a brother, Tim Galles; and a sister, Judy Mills.

The Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 11:45 a.m. The memorial service will be held at noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Service information

Dec 21
Recitation of the Rosary
Saturday, December 21, 2019
8:30AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
8:45AM-9:45AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Dec 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:00AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
